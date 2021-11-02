Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $58.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average of $62.75.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

