Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.73.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

NYSE ACI traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $31.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,829. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.