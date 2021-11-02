Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It is developing NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $8.80. 59,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,504. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 34.59, a quick ratio of 34.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $509.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.75.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

