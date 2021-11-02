Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It is developing NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “
Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $8.80. 59,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,504. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 34.59, a quick ratio of 34.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $509.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.