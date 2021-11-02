Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Gap Down to $9.24

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.24, but opened at $7.75. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 2,871 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $482.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 34.59, a quick ratio of 34.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

