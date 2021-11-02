Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $270.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $300.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE ALX opened at $277.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.64. Alexander’s has a 1-year low of $237.48 and a 1-year high of $308.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 10.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Alexander’s by 865.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alexander’s by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Alexander’s by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

