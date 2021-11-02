Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Alignment Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $308.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.27 million. On average, analysts expect Alignment Healthcare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALHC opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

In related news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $445,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 191,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,000 over the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alignment Healthcare stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

