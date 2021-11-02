Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) is Armistice Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376,000 shares during the quarter. Alkermes comprises 1.7% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $95,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth $209,000.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

In other news, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,931. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

