Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $240.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $255.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALGT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $254.27.
ALGT stock opened at $178.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.79. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $129.37 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.71.
In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $728,317 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
