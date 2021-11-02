Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $240.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $255.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALGT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $254.27.

ALGT stock opened at $178.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.79. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $129.37 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.28) EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $728,317 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

