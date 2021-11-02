AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

AWF opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

