Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,855 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.16% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $439.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.20. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.25% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KPTI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

