Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 153,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 81,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LUMN stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.02. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

