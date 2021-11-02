Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 155.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

