Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stake in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in View were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIEW. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of View in the 1st quarter worth $7,169,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of View in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of View in the 1st quarter worth $957,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of View in the 1st quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of View in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIEW opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. View, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.15.

VIEW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

