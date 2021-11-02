Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives $26.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

ALIZY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Commerzbank raised Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of Allianz stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $23.49. 129,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,068. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $96.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.23. Allianz has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $33.52 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

