Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,685.00

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,685 ($35.08) and last traded at GBX 2,685 ($35.08), with a volume of 2795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,090 ($27.31).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alpha FX Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,961.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £860.24 million and a P/E ratio of 43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. Alpha FX Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.17%.

About Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX)

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

