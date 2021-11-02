Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.020-$0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $163 million-$168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.66 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.270 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alteryx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.58.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $73.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,629. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $145.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $183,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

