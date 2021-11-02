Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $15.04

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.04, but opened at $14.40. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 2,748 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 136.73 and a beta of 1.91.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACH. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 178,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

