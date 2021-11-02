Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 552.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,803 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $116,621,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,935,000 after buying an additional 4,141,656 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,843,000 after buying an additional 2,782,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,165,000 after buying an additional 1,523,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,021,000 after buying an additional 1,518,820 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.22.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

