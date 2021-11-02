Amalgamated Bank Has $5.94 Million Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 490.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,459 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 34.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth about $1,645,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 14.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,291,000 after buying an additional 75,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 46.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 138,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,296,000 after buying an additional 44,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HRC shares. Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

NYSE HRC opened at $155.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $155.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

