Amalgamated Bank Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 214.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,592 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 44,729 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.60.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $111.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average of $85.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $114.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.