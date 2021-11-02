Amalgamated Bank Has $6.34 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 370.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,440,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 207.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 164.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 8.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $1,106,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,554,386.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total value of $643,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,103,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,452 shares of company stock worth $5,430,626 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign stock opened at $223.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

