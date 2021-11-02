Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 488.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,904 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South State Corp acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,818. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Stephens upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.84.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.