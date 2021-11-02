Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 516.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,639 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 271,177 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 157,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

