Amalgamated Bank Purchases 30,733 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,733 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 18.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.73.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $197.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.05. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $106.33 and a one year high of $198.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.25.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.70%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

