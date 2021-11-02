Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $25.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,292.76. 91,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,741. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,378.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,385.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,113.38.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

