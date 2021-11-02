Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $3,875.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2022 earnings at $14.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $14.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $14.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $60.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $18.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $20.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $82.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $110.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $144.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $4,150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,115.17.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,318.11 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,378.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,385.19. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 52.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.