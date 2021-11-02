Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $4,100.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,113.38.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,318.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,378.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,385.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 52.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.