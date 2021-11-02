Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $4,000.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,115.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,318.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,378.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,385.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 52.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

