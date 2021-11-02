Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $4,000.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,115.17.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,318.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,378.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,385.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.
In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
