Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Up 21.7% in October

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the September 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ambow Education stock remained flat at $$1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,027. Ambow Education has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -17.40.
Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Ambow Education had a negative return on equity of 26.72% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter.
Ambow Education Company Profile
Ambow Education Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of educational and career enhancement services and products through integrated offline and online channels. It operates through the K-12 Schools, and CP and CE Programs segments. The K-12 Schools segment delivers educational services for K-12 programs including school education, international education programs, and online educational offerings.
