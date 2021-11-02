AMERCO (UHAL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $15.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion.

Get AMERCO alerts:

UHAL opened at $741.02 on Tuesday. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $350.24 and a twelve month high of $747.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $679.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $621.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMERCO stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of AMERCO worth $18,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.