Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $7.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.58. 31,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.91. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $86.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,014,777.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,546,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 231,495 shares of company stock valued at $16,905,355 in the last ninety days. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

