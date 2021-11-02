Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Ameresco stock traded up $7.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.28. The stock had a trading volume of 25,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $86.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.91.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $247,396.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $2,727,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 231,495 shares of company stock worth $16,905,355 in the last three months. 55.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

