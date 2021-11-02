Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.390-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Ameresco also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.41 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.70.

NYSE:AMRC traded up $7.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.28. The stock had a trading volume of 25,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,700. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $86.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 34,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $2,727,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 8,994 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $686,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,495 shares of company stock valued at $16,905,355 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

