América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.20

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1974 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

América Móvil has increased its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years. América Móvil has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect América Móvil to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

NYSE:AMX opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46.

AMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

