American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.040-$2.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.22.

ACC traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $54.82. 11,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,740. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 417.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $37.33 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Campus Communities stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.21% of American Campus Communities worth $78,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

