American Finance Trust (AFIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. On average, analysts expect American Finance Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AFIN opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.46. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. American Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 94.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFIN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Finance Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 1,052.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636,962 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of American Finance Trust worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

