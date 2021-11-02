American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.10-10.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.10. American Financial Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.100-$10.700 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.00.

NYSE AFG traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, hitting $138.17. The stock had a trading volume of 238,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,772. American Financial Group has a one year low of $74.70 and a one year high of $141.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.67.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of American Financial Group worth $18,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

