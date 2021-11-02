American International Group (AIG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect American International Group to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. On average, analysts expect American International Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of AIG stock opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. American International Group has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $60.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.