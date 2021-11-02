American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

AWR stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.07. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

In other American States Water news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 518 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $48,500.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $53,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,377. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American States Water stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American States Water from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

