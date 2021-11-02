AmerisourceBergen (ABC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC stock opened at $122.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $94.89 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,189. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,050 shares of company stock worth $8,690,334 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.