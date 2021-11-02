AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,969 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $26,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

NYSE ABC opened at $122.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $94.89 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $717,193.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,050 shares of company stock worth $8,690,334 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.