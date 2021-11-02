Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 16,701 SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 167,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 101,143 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,222,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 58.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 26,722 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 69,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GAL opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.19. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $47.49.

