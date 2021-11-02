Ameritas Investment Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $354.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.08.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

