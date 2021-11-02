Ameritas Investment Company LLC Increases Stock Position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 756.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 14.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Finance Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 86,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. Equities analysts forecast that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AFIN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

