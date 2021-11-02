Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 325.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000.

IJS opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $63.85 and a 12 month high of $110.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.59.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

