Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $245,132. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $89.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.14. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

