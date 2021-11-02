Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Short Interest Up 23.0% in October

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the September 30th total of 4,270,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.00. 663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,225. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $119,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $67,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,429.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,188 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at about $22,551,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 56.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 26,981 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 404.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares during the period. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.