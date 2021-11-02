Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 50.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,384,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,726 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 138,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after buying an additional 182,932 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 448,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 276,111 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

