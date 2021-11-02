Amundi Acquires New Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 372,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $50.52.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSXMK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

