Amundi Acquires New Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 372,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,278,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $50.52.
LSXMK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
