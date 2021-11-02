Amundi Buys New Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 715,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,196,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,921,000 after buying an additional 1,386,555 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 80.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 14.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.72.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.